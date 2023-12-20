Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii-born actor Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her Kahaluu property and her planner addressed community concerns at a meeting.

The planner says Scherzinger is in London and couldn’t be at Tuesday’s city Department of Planning and Permitting meeting at the Blaisdell Center.

Scherzinger’s Dream Home Trust owns the vacant property in Kahaluu on Kamehameha Highway with views of Kaneohe Bay and wants to build a two-story home on the 26,000-square-foot lot.

The trust applied for a Special Management Area permit.

“We’ve reached out to a number of organizations and individuals, including those recommended by the neighborhood board, but we have not received too much input from them,” Jim Hayes, president of Planning Solutions.

“We did not not receive any input from the Native Hawaiian organizations that we reached out to.”

The Kahaluu Neighborhood Board previously voted against project. The planner says archeological studies show cultural sites are mauka of Kamehameha Highway, there’s no heiau on her property, and that recently moved rocks were likely illegally brought in to prevent erosion.

“Those rocks that were felt to be placed there inappropriately likely a previous owner of the property,” said Hayes.

“I feel it’s being used improperly and it wants to be used as a sacred site again,” said Phillip Kapu, a Kahaluu resident and lineal descendant of the area.

Kapu says the property is considered sacred, an ahupuaa marker between Kahaluu and Heeia.

“It’s a house being built on what we were taught was a cultural site, an ahupuaa marker, as well as a heiau,” said Kapu.

“We are losing another cultural site in Kahaluu that the keiki won’t be able to experience,” he added.

Kapu says past property owners started projects there, but never finished. The planner says Scherzinger is willing to work with the community to create a sign or ahu (alter) to honor the site.

“I’ve had the honor of learning ancient mo’olelo and history about this ‘āina from kūpuna and cultural practitioners deeply tied to this beloved ahupua’a,” said Scherzinger in a previous statement to Hawaii News Now.

“It has always been a dream of mine to create a home here with my Tūtū and ‘ohana. It’s incredibly important to me to approach this process with integrity and in a way that honors our heritage, supporting the traditions and regulations designed to protect our one hānau (birth sands) of Hawai’i nei,” she added.

The planner says this is just the beginning of the planning phase. He expects the process to go through the City Council early next year and they hope to build in 2025.

