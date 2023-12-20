HI Now Daily
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers used pepper spray to break up large fights at Kapolei High School on Tuesday morning that ended with several students arrested.

Authorities also confirmed that “multiple juveniles” were treated for pepper spray exposure.

Spike in violent crime involving youth triggers after-hours security concerns for school campuses

Police said they were called to Kapolei High about 11 a.m. following reports of altercation.

A lockdown at the school started about 10:30 a.m. and was lifted about noon.

Police said two students were arrested for possessing a prohibited weapon while others were arrested for disorderly conduct. The total number of students arrested wasn’t immediately released.

No serious injuries were reported.

In a letter home to parents, Kapolei High Principal Wesley Shinkawa said the fights were reported at several locations on campus. “We encourage parents to speak with their chil about making the right choices and the potential consequences of their actions,” he wrote, in the letter.

“We remind everyone that assaults, fights and physical violence are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly. These are serious student misconduct offenses with penalties ranging from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and serious criminal charges.”

