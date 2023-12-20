Maui firefighters respond to building fire in Olowalu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters responded to a building fire in Olowalu Tuesday.

Details are developing, but images from the scene showed thick smoke rising from intense flames.

Multiple MFD units were dispatched to the fire reported to be along Olowalu Village Road. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

HNN is awaiting more details from officials.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.