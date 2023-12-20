HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Manhunt underway as Kauai break-in suspect mistakenly released

Manhunt underway as Kauai break-in suspect mistakenly released
Manhunt underway as Kauai break-in suspect mistakenly released(HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sheriff deputies are searching for a break-in suspect after the pre-trial detainee was mistakenly released from court on Kauai Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety says Jesse Rivera, 44, appeared in court today for a bail bond hearing but was inadvertently released at 10:15 a.m.

Officials say Sheriffs didn’t find out until after 1 p.m.

Deputies already checked his home, but he was not there.

Sheriff’s deputies are actively searching for Rivera to return him to custody.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 808-482-2477.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store
EMS / File Image
3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD chief says he’s ‘not aware of all the facts’ in alleged mishandling of crash involving officer

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama enjoys courtside action at Iolani Classic
Former President Barack Obama enjoys courtside action at Iolani Classic
Parking controversy grows in Lanikai as residents put rocks on city land to block illegal parkers
Parking controversy grows in Lanikai as residents put rocks on city land to block illegal parkers
Hawaiian cultural practitioner Keeaumoku Kapu says he has hope after water and aquatic life...
Cultural practitioner says there is hope after water, aquatic life returns to Lahaina
Hawaiian cultural practitioner Keeaumoku Kapu stands before his cultural center Na Aikane O...
Cultural practitioner says there is hope after water, aquatic life returns to Lahaina