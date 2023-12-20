Manhunt underway as Kauai break-in suspect mistakenly released

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sheriff deputies are searching for a break-in suspect after the pre-trial detainee was mistakenly released from court on Kauai Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety says Jesse Rivera, 44, appeared in court today for a bail bond hearing but was inadvertently released at 10:15 a.m.

Officials say Sheriffs didn’t find out until after 1 p.m.

Deputies already checked his home, but he was not there.

Sheriff’s deputies are actively searching for Rivera to return him to custody.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 808-482-2477.

