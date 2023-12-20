HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store
EMS / File Image
3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
HPD: Horse euthanized after being shot with arrow
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.

Latest News

Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
HPD launches murder investigation after man is shot to death while driving in Mililani
Honolulu’s mayor joins first responders to discuss fireworks dangers, penalties
Honolulu’s mayor joins first responders to discuss fireworks dangers, penalties
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger's Windward home plans under debate
As electric bikes and e-scooters soar in popularity this holiday season, Honolulu firefighters...
If your holiday gift has lithium batteries, here’s what firefighters want you to know