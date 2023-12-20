If your holiday gift has lithium batteries, here’s what firefighters want you to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As electric bikes and e-scooters soar in popularity this holiday season, Honolulu firefighters are urging caution on how you handle lithium batteries.

They’re found in many everyday items including cell phones, watches, computers, and power tools.

From 2020 to 2022, HFD responded to nearly 60 fires related to lithium ion batteries — incidents which resulted in millions of dollars in damage.

When the cells ignite, it results in a process called thermal runaway.

And that creates some of the most dangerous types of fires.

They can’t be put out with a fire extinguisher or a water hose, but need to be fully submerged in water for an extended period of time or until the cells burn out.

“Each battery has many cells,” said HFD inspector Carl Otsuka.

“The fire goes from cell to cell to cell, but if you can cool it down enough so that the cell burns out, the next cell doesn’t get damaged, now you can put out the fire.”

To avoid disaster, HFD has several recommendations, including using cords that are compatible, storing batteries in a cool well-ventilated area and charging devices outdoors.

“If you have an area outside that’s shaded, that’s accessible to an outlet, charge it out there,” Otsuka said. “Too many times those e-bikes or e-scooters, if they do catch fire, it’s really hard to put out and your whole house could be at risk.”

