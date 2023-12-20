HI Now Daily
HPD launches murder investigation after man is shot to death while driving in Mililani

Police lights
Man, 37, shot to death while driving in Mililani; Suspect at large(Adobe Stock Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last Thursday, said Honolulu police.

Police officials have classified the incident as second-degree murder.

Officials say a 37-year-old man was driving down Kamehameha highway when he was shot multiple times around 12:18 a.m.

Officials say the man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect is unknown and has not been located at this time, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

