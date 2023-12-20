HPD: 4 suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at pho restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for help finding four suspects caught on camera breaking into the “Stadium Pho” restaurant on Salt Lake Boulevard 3 weeks ago.

Police say one of the suspects, wearing a ski mask, smashed the front door, entered the shop, and stole money from the register.

Officials say the group then fled the scene in a sedan.

If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

An investigation is ongoing.

