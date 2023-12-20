HPD: 4 suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at pho restaurant
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for help finding four suspects caught on camera breaking into the “Stadium Pho” restaurant on Salt Lake Boulevard 3 weeks ago.
Police say one of the suspects, wearing a ski mask, smashed the front door, entered the shop, and stole money from the register.
Officials say the group then fled the scene in a sedan.
If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.