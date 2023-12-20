Flooding rains prompt closure of Hanalei Elementary

HANALEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanalei Elementary School will be closed Wednesday due to heavy rain conditions and potential flooding on Kuhio Highway near Hanalei River Bridge, the state Department of Education said.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday, but forecasters say it may be extended if flooding persists.

The DOE said families have been notified and the school is coordinating the pick up of students.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.