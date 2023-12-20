HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Flooding rains prompt closure of Hanalei Elementary

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANALEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanalei Elementary School will be closed Wednesday due to heavy rain conditions and potential flooding on Kuhio Highway near Hanalei River Bridge, the state Department of Education said.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday, but forecasters say it may be extended if flooding persists.

The DOE said families have been notified and the school is coordinating the pick up of students.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Kapolei High School
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court document: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
Man shot while driving in Mililani dies; murder case opened
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store

Latest News

Wednesday forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, wet and breezy trade wind weather to prevail through Thursday
Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.
Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as heavy rains drench much of the island
Paramedics treated and transported her to an emergency room.
Woman dies a day after critical crash on Moanalua Freeway
If you're in Waikiki tonight, check out the free holiday concert in Waikiki! Plus, guess what...
Entertainment News: Gift of Mele concert in Waikiki, Mariah Carey charts Hot 100 chart (again)