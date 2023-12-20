Former President Barack Obama enjoys courtside action at Iolani Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former commander-in-chief, Barack Obama, was spotted watching in the stands at the opening round of the Iolani Classic Tuesday.

Obama is known to be a big basketball fan!

He watched as Saint Louis took on nationally ranked Saint John Bosco from California.

In the end, St John Bosco defeated the Crusaders 69 to 47!

They made sure to give Mister Obama a good show!

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.