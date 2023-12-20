HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former President Barack Obama enjoys courtside action at Iolani Classic

Former President Barack Obama enjoys courtside action at Iolani Classic
Former President Barack Obama enjoys courtside action at Iolani Classic(LORI MCKEOWN PHOTOGRAPHY)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former commander-in-chief, Barack Obama, was spotted watching in the stands at the opening round of the Iolani Classic Tuesday.

Obama is known to be a big basketball fan!

He watched as Saint Louis took on nationally ranked Saint John Bosco from California.

In the end, St John Bosco defeated the Crusaders 69 to 47!

They made sure to give Mister Obama a good show!

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store
EMS / File Image
3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD chief says he’s ‘not aware of all the facts’ in alleged mishandling of crash involving officer

Latest News

Parking controversy grows in Lanikai as residents put rocks on city land to block illegal parkers
Parking controversy grows in Lanikai as residents put rocks on city land to block illegal parkers
Hawaiian cultural practitioner Keeaumoku Kapu says he has hope after water and aquatic life...
Cultural practitioner says there is hope after water, aquatic life returns to Lahaina
Hawaiian cultural practitioner Keeaumoku Kapu stands before his cultural center Na Aikane O...
Cultural practitioner says there is hope after water, aquatic life returns to Lahaina
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school