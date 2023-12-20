Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as heavy rains drench much of the island

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Kauai County Wednesday morning as heavy rains drench much of the island.

The alert remains in effect until 11 a.m. but it may be extended if flooding persists.

Forecasters said areas that will experience flash flooding include northern, eastern and portions of southern Kauai.

According to NWS, rain models indicated that rain was falling at a rate of one-inch per hour in the heaviest showers.

Officials say Kuhio Highway near Hanalei might close within the next hour if flooding persists in Hanalei River.

Persons and residents in the warning area should stay away from streams, ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

