First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, wet, and breezy trade wind weather to prevail through Thursday

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(HNN)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cloudy, wet, and breezy trade wind weather will prevail Wednesday and Thursday.

A low cloud band focused on Kauai and Oahu today will sag over all islands Wednesday and become enhanced, causing showers to become more extensive and heavier.

The breezy trade winds will keep showers moving along, and chances for flooding will be somewhat low, though we will have to monitor windward locales. Guidance suggests that low-level moisture should decrease some on Thursday, followed by a weaker band/slight decline in winds into Friday.

WAVES: A small, medium-period NW swell filling in through the day, generating surf well below advisory level for north and west facing shores through Thursday afternoon.

A larger northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Thursday and likely increase surf to HSA levels as it peaks early Friday. A series of very small, medium to long-period south to southwest swells will keep south shore surf from going completely flat this week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST: Cloudy, wet, and breezy trade wind weather will prevail Wednesday and Thursday with showers to become more extensive and heavier. The breezy trade winds will keep showers moving along. Guidance suggests that low-level moisture should decrease some on Thursday, followed by a slight decline in winds into Friday. Drier trade wind weather is expected heading into the holiday weekend, bringing a return to more stable conditions.

