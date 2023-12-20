First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, wet, and breezy trade wind weather to prevail through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cloudy, wet, and breezy trade wind weather will prevail Wednesday and Thursday.

A low cloud band focused on Kauai and Oahu today will sag over all islands Wednesday and become enhanced, causing showers to become more extensive and heavier.

The breezy trade winds will keep showers moving along, and chances for flooding will be somewhat low, though we will have to monitor windward locales. Guidance suggests that low-level moisture should decrease some on Thursday, followed by a weaker band/slight decline in winds into Friday.

WAVES: A small, medium-period NW swell filling in through the day, generating surf well below advisory level for north and west facing shores through Thursday afternoon.

A larger northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Thursday and likely increase surf to HSA levels as it peaks early Friday. A series of very small, medium to long-period south to southwest swells will keep south shore surf from going completely flat this week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST: Cloudy, wet, and breezy trade wind weather will prevail Wednesday and Thursday with showers to become more extensive and heavier. The breezy trade winds will keep showers moving along. Guidance suggests that low-level moisture should decrease some on Thursday, followed by a slight decline in winds into Friday. Drier trade wind weather is expected heading into the holiday weekend, bringing a return to more stable conditions.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.