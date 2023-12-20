HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Doctors warn of rising cases of respiratory illnesses after 4th grader dies from flu

There have been 14 flu-related deaths in the state of North Carolina so far in 2023. (SOURCE: WITN)
By Alyssa Hefner and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - There have been 14 flu-related deaths in the state of North Carolina so far in 2023, according to WITN.

The most recent death is that of a fourth-grade girl.

The ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville said there were between 80 and 90 positive COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children in their system last week, and over 370 positive flu cases.

The death of 9-year-old Jasmyne Kite is prompting health officials to warn not only of the flu but also COVID-19 and RSV.

Jasmyne attended Wells Elementary School in Wilson before losing her life to the flu.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Jasmyne’s family pay for her funeral expenses. A message alongside the fundraiser said Jasmyne had viral myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle brought on by the flu.

WITN spoke with Jasmyne’s father, who said the family is looking to raise awareness about how serious the flu can be in children.

ECU health’s pediatrician-in-chief Matthew Ledoux said the flu can be particularly dangerous for children.

“Their systems are pretty young, and they haven’t been exposed to most of those things,” he said.

Ledoux also said the airways of infants are very different from those of adults, making it much more difficult for them to breathe, cough, and get secretions while afflicted with RSV.

The principal of Wells Elementary said counselors will be at the campus to help process Jasmyne’s death but also encourage parents to talk to their children.

Ledoux said families can take precautions to prevent getting sick from the flu or other illnesses.

“We did learn that social distancing, especially when you’re sick, works,” Ledoux said. “We know that masks can help for sure, and then washing your hands very well.”

Jasmyne was initially taken to the hospital last Wednesday and passed away on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Kapolei High School
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court filings: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
Man shot while driving in Mililani dies; murder case opened
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Governor looks again to climate impact fee — this time aimed at vacation rentals

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Governor Josh Green, M.D.; State Representative John Mizuno (House District 29, Kamehameha...
Governor announces new homeless czar as Hawaii grapples with affordable housing crisis
Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.
Flash flood warning extended for Kauai as heavy rains drench state
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as cease-fire talks gain momentum