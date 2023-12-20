HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Crews responding to brush fire along Maui Veteran’s Highway

Upon arriving at the scene, fire personnel discovered brush burning on the Kahului-bound side...
Upon arriving at the scene, fire personnel discovered brush burning on the Kahului-bound side of the highway.(County of Maui)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire that forced the closure of Maui Veteran’s Highway on Tuesday.

Officials had shut down the roadway in all directions from Hansen Road to North Kihei Road, but it has since been reopened.

The Maui Fire Department said the blaze broke out just after 1:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, fire personnel discovered brush burning on the Kahului-bound side of the highway.

First responders said two homeless individuals were evacuated from the immediate area.

MFD said the flames were under control around 3:35 p.m.

As of right now, it is unclear what might have sparked the fire.

Mop up of the area remains ongoing as an investigation into the blaze continues.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store
EMS / File Image
3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
HPD: Horse euthanized after being shot with arrow
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.

Latest News

Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
HPD launches murder investigation after man is shot to death while driving in Mililani
Honolulu’s mayor joins first responders to discuss fireworks dangers, penalties
Honolulu’s mayor joins first responders to discuss fireworks dangers, penalties
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court document: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire