Crews responding to brush fire along Maui Veteran’s Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire that forced the closure of Maui Veteran’s Highway on Tuesday.

Officials had shut down the roadway in all directions from Hansen Road to North Kihei Road, but it has since been reopened.

The Maui Fire Department said the blaze broke out just after 1:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, fire personnel discovered brush burning on the Kahului-bound side of the highway.

First responders said two homeless individuals were evacuated from the immediate area.

MFD said the flames were under control around 3:35 p.m.

As of right now, it is unclear what might have sparked the fire.

Mop up of the area remains ongoing as an investigation into the blaze continues.

This story will be updated.

