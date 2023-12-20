HI Now Daily
Company on a mission to bring ‘poke bowls to the masses’ lands nationwide Walmart deal

The big expansion of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchises will start with 10 new locations in...
The big expansion of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchises will start with 10 new locations in California.(Uncle Sharkii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Poke bars are coming to Walmart stores nationwide.

The big expansion of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchises will start with 10 new locations in California.

The eatery styles itself as a “fast-food style poke bar.”

“My dream has been to bring the essence of the Sharkii Ohana to millions of families who shop at Walmart,” said Fen Reyes, founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii. “This is a monumental step in a major push to achieve Uncle Sharkii’s mission to bring ‘affordable poke bowls to the masses.’”

In addition to poke bowls, the eatery sells boba milk teas and Dole soft serve.

Uncle Sharkii currently has locations in Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas.

