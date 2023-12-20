City officials urge vigilance and safety as Honolulu residents ring in the new year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The problem of illegal fireworks won’t be resolved overnight, but Honolulu police and the mayor say it will take a communitywide effort to see any positive change.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi was joined by the police chief, fire chief, and the director of Honolulu EMS on Tuesday. All banned together and urged the public to celebrate New Year’s safely.

Wildfires are a major concern.

Last year, HFD responded to 16 fireworks-related fire calls.

“Wouldn’t it be tragic to start having fires in neighborhoods and losing neighborhoods?” Blangiardi said.

“You know, this is unlike ever before what we’re dealing with right now, so be respective of all past practices; we need moderation, we need intelligence, we need responsibility.”

The mayor urged the public to be mindful of those sensitive to fireworks, including pets, kupuna, and veterans.

“Around here, we have ground-shaking fireworks that are very similar to what we were exposed to in the combat situations,” Marcus DeValentino, 3rd Vice Commander of American Veterans Hawaii said.

“And I worked with explosives, so it’s kind of disturbing.”

DeValentino lives in Ewa Beach and suffers from PTSD. He served in the Vietnam War and said the loud blasts of illegal fireworks rattle him to the core, especially the ones set off at random times of the year.

“It does accelerate the heart rate, and I think about people who might have a weak heart, you know, not, you know, I’m going on 70,” said DeValentino. “But imagine someone who has a weak heart, and all of a sudden, when there is no warning, it just comes out of nowhere.”

As is expected every New Year, officials brace themselves for illegal fireworks — but they don’t want a repeat of past tragedies.

Last year, a 28-year-old Wahiawa man died after a firework blew up in his face.

And on the 4th of July, a Kona man died when a launcher went off, shooting him in the head.

“So think about the children; we had children hurt last year; think about friends and family neighbors that can be permanently impacted or killed by a bad decision to use something that’s illegal,” Dr. Jim Ireland, Director of Honolulu EMD said.

Over the last two years, HPD made 13 arrests and issued 150 citations.

Chief Joe Logan said officers need help to catch violators.

“If they’re firing off illegal fireworks, and you know, that’s illegal fireworks because they’re aerials, then you need to take a picture so that we know or point out the individual,” Logan said.

“Because we’re gonna get there after the fireworks have expended.”

State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz says through a new task force this year, 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated, most of which were from the boat harbors.

“This is the first time within the last year that the state has been a lot more proactive in dealing with illegal fireworks and putting resources behind it. The staff behind, the money is behind it,” Dela Cruz said.

“It’s scary for our neighborhood residents,” State Rep. Kanani Souza, who represents Kapolei and Makakilo said. “It’s a nuisance, and so trying to figure out how to eliminate that is the ultimate issue.”

If you see anyone setting off illegal fireworks, HPD said to make sure you get it on video and call 911.

