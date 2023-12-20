HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital

The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a leak occurred during maintenance on a valve. Six people were hospitalized at the time.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Twenty-nine workers at a Tennessee cheese factory were sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a leak of anhydrous ammonia, Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith said at a news conference.

The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a leak occurred during maintenance on a valve. Six people were hospitalized at the time.

“The leak was contained and fixed at that moment. And the scene was certified as safe,” Smith said.

However, a second call about a leak came in at 10:01 a.m. A further 23 people were hospitalized and 53 other employees were evaluated for possible illness, Smith said. Anhydrous ammonia can irritate or damage the lungs and burn the eyes and skin.

Officials do not yet know if the two leaks came from the same source, Smith said, but the second leak was repaired and there was no risk to the surrounding community.

Ballad Health set up incident command centers at Greeneville Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center to handle the influx of patients, according to a news release from the health system. As of noon, the system was treating 25 patients from the incident.

Medical staff were working together with other emergency responders including from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Kapolei High School
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court document: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
Man shot while driving in Mililani dies; murder case opened
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Governor looks again to climate impact fee — this time aimed at vacation rentals

Latest News

Gov. Josh Green has signed 18 bills in an effort to increase transparency.
Governor announces new homeless czar as Hawaii grapples with affordable housing crisis
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says
Officials said they were unable to determine the sperm whale's cause of death.
Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach
A man who was shot while driving in Mililani last week has died. Police have classified the...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2023)