Attorneys for wildfire victims push back against governor’s payoff offer

Attorneys for Maui fire victims are pushing back against the governor's offer of million-dollar death and injury payments if they drop their lawsuits.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attorneys for Maui fire victims are pushing back against the governor’s offer of $1 million death and injury payments if they drop their lawsuits.

Dozens of lawyers were at U.S. District Court in Honolulu on Tuesday to begin the fight over where the case should be tried.

HECO’s lines and maintenance were blamed by many for the fires in Lahaina and Kula, and the company argued over 5,000 plaintiffs and nearly 100 lawsuits require the resources of federal court.

But victims’ attorneys, including Maui attorney Jan K. Apo, said removing the case to federal jurisdiction was a stalling tactic.

“It will take longer in federal court. We’ve made great progress in the state court already,” Apo said.

On Tuesday, some were surprised when Maui County, which sued HECO for the damages, joined HECO in preferring federal court. Honolulu attorney David Minkin is representing the county.

“Coordination-wise, federal court has more resources, the ability to do things quicker, versus Maui county where one judge has been assigned to do the case,” Minkin said.

But Jesse Creed, an attorney for fire plaintiffs, criticized the county — which is also being sued for its emergency planning and response to the disaster.

“The County of Maui should be agreeing that the cases need to be heard on Maui, where the county Maui is, in front of Maui people, Maui citizens,” Creed said.

“And that was extraordinarily surprising to the plaintiffs.”

For victims, there’s another choice: The state’s One Ohana Victims’ Fund into which lawsuit defendants have pledged over $162 million — including $75 million from HECO, $60 million from the state, $15 million from landowner Kamehameha Schools and $10 million from Maui County.

“We are trying to get people as whole as possible sooner rather than later,” Minkin said, of Maui’s County’s contribution.

The governor has said death and injury payments of $1.5 million per victim could go out by February.

But attorneys, such as Kailua’s Mehgan Rae, are advising clients they may be giving up too many of their rights. “The payoff option, you get money quicker, but it’s going to be it’s going to be less money,” Rae said. “In litigation, they’re paying $1 million just because they know it’s worth more.”

Rae and Apo said the fund may be well intentioned, but it will benefit to the defendants by removing death and injury cases that might have cost them the most money in the lawsuits.

“The biggest beneficiaries, the defendants, the people who started this fire, which is unfortunate. Unfortunately, it’s Hawaiian electric and the other parties,” Apo said.

Attorneys said to be fair, the fund should pay the victims now and let them pursue the rest of what they deserve in whatever court they end up.

During Tuesday’s 90-minute status conference, Magistrate Judge Barry Kurren urged the dozens of attorneys, to get organized and speed things up, but laid out a timeline for motions that would put off the first hearing on where to hear the case until late February or March of 2024.

