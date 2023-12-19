HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store
EMS / File Image
3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
A third of Honolulu EMS ambulances taken out of commission Sunday morning due to temporary...
Honolulu EMS staffing shortage leaves a third of Oahu’s ambulance rigs out of service for 12-hour period
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
HPD: Horse euthanized after being shot with arrow

Latest News

A judge has dismissed DUI charges against former University of Hawaii head football coach June...
Judge dismisses DUI charges against former UH football coach June Jones
Children with autism and sensory process disorders can experience sensory overload during the...
Calm and Bright: How to host a sensory-friendly holiday
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Rescuers scramble to save lives after China quake
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
Sidney Tafokitau
Authorities identify suspect wanted for violent attack that left 2 seriously injured