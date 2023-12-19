HI Now Daily
Woman in critical condition following crash on Moanalua Freeway

Paramedics treated and transported her to an emergency room.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday on Moanalua Freeway.

Officials said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when the 35-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and hit the median. She was driving in the westbound direction.

The crash snarled traffic as authorities closed two westbound lanes near the Fort Shafter exit.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

