Woman in critical condition following crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday on Moanalua Freeway.

Officials said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when the 35-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and hit the median. She was driving in the westbound direction.

Paramedics treated and transported her to an emergency room.

The crash snarled traffic as authorities closed two westbound lanes near the Fort Shafter exit.

An investigation remains ongoing.

