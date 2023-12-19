US Army Corps of Engineers to start moving Lahaina debris to Olowalu in January

OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite growing environmental concerns, construction of a dumpsite for wildfire debris in West Maui is already underway.

On Monday, the county announced to community members that they’re looking for alternate dump sites but right now Olowalu is the only option.

Officials said moving the debris off the island has been ruled out because it would cost more and extend the timeframe of debris removal by years just to ship it to the Continental U.S.

The update stirred mixed reactions in Maui residents, with some fearing that hauling 400,000 pounds of debris into their remote community will become an environmental hazard.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they plan to start hauling debris out of Lahaina and into Olowalu in January when building of the temporary site is complete.

“There will be a lot of trucks,” said Col. Jesse Curry with the Army Corps. ”Anticipate in the months and two months, the number of crews will expand to expedite this removal from Lahaina.”

Officials said cultural practitioners will be in the burn zone monitoring the entire removal process.

“As you know there is a tremendous amount of recyclable materials, steel, other metals, recyclable concrete. All of those will be removed as part of our debris mission,” said Col. Curry.

The Army Corps said the areas with the highest response rate from property owners granting right of entry will be cleared first.

Meanwhile, county officials tried to quell fears of environmental impacts from storing debris in Olowalu, saying eventually the material will be moved to a permanent site in another location on the Valley Isle.

But environmentalists believe the county is underestimating the toxic impacts of the ash.

“It’s very concerning,” said one environmentalist. “We believe the ash is much more toxic than it’s actually being described. Why are we not looking at this further and looking for alternative sites?”

The county said it’s looking at eight potential locations in Central and West Maui. They are:

Central Maui Landfill Kahului

Adjacent to Olowalu Landfill Lahaina

Bishop Estate - Lahainaluna Lahaina

Crater Village Wahikuli-Lahaina

Wahikuli (Housing Finance and Dev. Corp) Lahaina

Ukumehame Site Ukumehame-Lahaina

Makila Nui Launiupoko

Hawaiian Cement Quarry Waikapu

The council is factoring distance from schools, water sources, and other properties as well as the time it takes to acquire the land.

“It’s not a perfect situation,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “There are lots of things to talk about. Good ideas. Put out good ideas. Come with the solutions and we’ll get behind that.”

There’s no timeline on how long the Olowalu site will be used.

The location of the permanent site could be voted on as early as this Friday by the county council.

As for the cost of the permanent site, it comes with an estimated price tag of $70 million.

