Man seriously injured after truck crashes into wall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man is in serious condition after he crashed into a wall in the Moiliili area, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. at Citron and Isenberg streets.

Video shows the aftermath of a white truck plowing into a wall and damage to another nearby vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department and police also responded to the scene.

Officials have not yet released what led to the collision.

An investigation remains ongoing.

