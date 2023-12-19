HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

But he didn’t know it until recently.

When Jerry Evans and his girlfriend visited the state park earlier this year, he picked up what he thought was a piece of clear glass.

Evans said he put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home that day.

After returning home, he started thinking about that piece of glass and sent it off to the Gemological Institute of America for identification.

A few weeks later, his find was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said.

According to park officials, the diamond is the largest registered at the park since 2020, when another visitor found a 9.07-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store
EMS / File Image
3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
A third of Honolulu EMS ambulances taken out of commission Sunday morning due to temporary...
Honolulu EMS staffing shortage leaves a third of Oahu’s ambulance rigs out of service for 12-hour period
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
HPD: Horse euthanized after being shot with arrow

Latest News

Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across central and southern Gaza
On Monday, the county announced at a public meeting in Lahaina that they’re looking for...
Despite ongoing concerns, crews to start moving wildfire debris to West Maui dumpsite
FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci says she is cancer-free after surgery
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts
President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy for former Justice O'Connor. (CNN)
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts