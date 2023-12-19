HI Now Daily
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs through a Walgreens drive-thru.(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Ward Jolles and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A former pharmacy technician at a Walgreens in Kentucky has been arrested after police say she illegally distributed drugs through the pharmacy’s drive-thru.

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday for the alleged crimes that police say happened between May and August 2022.

Rodriguez was working at Walgreens on S. Third Street in Louisville during that time.

According to arrest documents, an internal investigation began after management discovered that more than 21,000 schedule II drug doses were missing from the Walgreens store.

After looking through surveillance footage, police say Rodriguez was spotted deleting prescriptions that had already been filled from the pharmacy’s computer system and then handing them out to people in the Walgreens drive-thru who didn’t order those prescriptions.

Records say surveillance footage and deletion reports showed that Rodriguez was likely responsible for 3,060 missing doses from the pharmacy, totaling $5,421.60. It’s not clear from the arrest report what happened to the other 18,000 doses that went missing.

Rodriguez is now being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on several felony charges, including unlawful access to a computer, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a controlled substance, trafficking of a controlled substance and criminal falsification of medical records.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

