Judge dismisses DUI charges against former UH football coach June Jones

A judge has dismissed DUI charges against former University of Hawaii head football coach June...
A judge has dismissed DUI charges against former University of Hawaii head football coach June Jones on Waialae Avenue.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has dismissed DUI charges against former University of Hawaii head football coach June Jones on Waialae Avenue.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of DUI in June.

His attorney, Paul Cunney, said the traffic stop was “not a good stop to begin with.”

“The officer used pace and for pace you need to have a speed check and none of the police cars in Honolulu, the blue and whites or the subsidized cars have a speed check,” he said.

“So it was pretty hard to establish the accuracy of Coach Jones’ vehicle who was preceding down Waialae Avenue and based off that we filed motions and were successful so the stop went out.”

He added, “If the stop goes out then the arrest goes out.”

