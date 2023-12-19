HPD chief says he’s ‘not aware of all the facts’ in alleged mishandling of crash involving officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two months and more than a half-dozen interview requests, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan is finally responding to a series of exclusive HNN Investigates reports regarding an officer-involved crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

While Logan is still refusing to speak directly with HNN Investigates or provide any information to HNN on where the case stands — citing the fact that it’s still under investigation — it appears he had a lot to say when he was asked about the case on a live local radio show.

On Thursday morning, Logan spent nearly 15 minutes answering questions on a talk show that airs on New Radio 830 called the Rick Hamada Program.

Up until then, it was a case he’s refused to address publicly.

“I wanted to have a chance to talk with you. To share your thoughts and insight and your position on this story as it was reported,” said Hamada.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Logan responded first by saying he hoped the motorcyclist is on a path to recovery.

He later added, “These things, unfortunately -— this incident happened. It shouldn’t have never happened. But it ... there’s a ... It’s difficult for me. Because I can’t as the chief get involved and start talking about the facts and circumstances cause one, I’m not sure or aware of all the facts.”

The case centers around Honolulu Police Cpl. Vasai Isala Jr.

HPD records show that the 18-year veteran was off-duty when he slammed his subsidized police vehicle into the back of a motorcyclist near Aloha Stadium back in September.

The 62-year-old rider was rushed to the hospital with a concussion and serious spinal injury.

Detectives eventually determined Isala caused the crash.

But that’s not what he told a responding officer in a conversation that was captured on officer body camera video. Instead, he claimed he and the motorcyclist were both victims of a hit-and-run.

It was one of at least three different stories he provided his colleagues.

Isala also appeared in no rush to cooperate in the investigation.

“Did you see the guy take off,” an officer asked Isala at the scene.

He replied, “No, I was focused on these guys.”

The officer responded, “Can you tell me? Do you want to write one statement then?”

Isala said, “Later.”

Here is Logan’s response to the footage: “It shows various things that were happening. But we have to understand all the facts and circumstances because it’s only a short snapshot of time.”

Prior to the crash, law enforcement sources say, Isala had attended a party.

Meanwhile, the accident report shows he was never given field sobriety test.

And the box asking if officers suspected impairment was left blank. That same document also revealed that when the crash scene investigator showed up, Isala was gone but the report makes no mention of where he went.

We’ve asked HPD multiple times if officers drove the corporal home after the crash because they suspected he was intoxicated. The department still refuses to answer the question.

Logan said in the radio interview, “I’ve heard rumors about a party and stuff but I don’t have any facts. I haven’t seen anything. I didn’t get an invitation to the party.”

Retired Maui Police Department Traffic Commander William Hankins listened to the interview with the chief saying, “These are not necessarily rumors. These are allegations.

“And an allegation is something that has to be looked into.”

Hankins served three decades with MPD and has experience as both a DUI and fatal crash investigator. He reviewed the 87-page crash report and questioned why basic information — like whether responding officers suspected impairment — is missing.

“What I would like to have heard from the chief is own it,” Hankins told Hawaii News Now. “If something appears to not have been handled correctly or something appears to have not been done correctly, according to policy, it would be a lot better for the public to have the man in charge own it.”

It wasn’t until HNN Investigates made the case public that the department placed Isala on desk duty and stripped the corporal of his police powers.

Meanwhile, HPD confirms an internal investigation into the responding officers’ “handling of the incident” continues.

Towards the end of the radio interview, Logan said “At the end of that (internal investigation), we will determine if there’s any discipline to be had by people that were at the scene.”

For two months, we’ve asked Logan to discuss the matter in an interview but the chief has repeatedly refused. In a statement a department spokesperson said:

“Chief Logan will provide an on-camera interview after the criminal and administrative investigations are completed. Detectives are still working to determine the facts and circumstances of the incident. Discussing those details, at this time, would be premature. As you heard on the Rick Hamada Program, Chief Logan spoke in general terms and did not confirm or deny any of the information in your reports. He acknowledged that these investigations take time, and is confident that the detectives are thoroughly investigating this matter.”

In that radio interview, Logan said it generally take the department 60 days to investigate, but he added that he expects this case could take longer.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.