First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and breezy trades the next several days

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
By Drew Davis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:37 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is currently in effect for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. This advisory lasts until 6 PM Tuesday. Waves could reach up to 10-14 feet tall, but the swell will be declining throughout the day. Impacts from the elevated surf will be minimal. Another swell will arrive on north and west-facing shores this upcoming Thursday and Friday. The incoming swell may be large enough to trigger high surf advisories at the end of the week.

Rain and breezy winds are also in the forecast. Strong high pressure to the north of the island chain is directing strong trade winds towards Hawaii. Winds between 15-20 miles per hour out of the northeast are expected over the next several days. Some wind gusts could climb slightly higher than that. A small craft advisory is currently up across the state.

The trade winds are also funneling moisture towards the state. Expect scattered showers over the next several days, especially over windward and mauka locations. Rainfall across leeward regions is also possible midweek, however the majority of the focus will be over the mountains.

