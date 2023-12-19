FBI arrests Hilo teen who allegedly created online group promoting child porn, self-harm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a seven month investigation, the FBI has arrested a Hilo teen who claims to be the founder of an online group that promotes child sexual abuse and self-harm.

Warning: Details from the criminal complaint unsealed Monday are disturbing.

On Dec. 13, the FBI executed a federal search warrant and arrested 18-year-old Kalana Limkin in Hilo. He’s accused to violating child pornography law.

The FBI said it opened an investigation on Limkin in May 2023 after he was previously identified as someone involved in the solicitation of child porn. Investigators said he’s allegedly an associate of the groups known as “CVLT” and “764.”

The FBI said Limkin also admitted to creating the online group called “Cultist” which focused on specific behaviors, such as promoting child pornography, child exploitation, sexual extortion, trafficking and self-harm of minors.

According to court documents, Limkin uploaded multiple pictures of child porn and even sent images of a child being raped in an online chat with an underage girl.

They say Limkin also admitted to asking underage girls for nude photos, which agents found on his phone.

Limkin made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court on Monday. A judge ordered he remain in custody until a detention hearing on Thursday.

If found guilty, Limkin faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Authorities said a notice was issued in September about groups that are “deliberately targeting minor victims on publicly available messaging platforms to extort them into recording or livestreaming acts of self-harm and producing child sexual abuse material.”

The FBI advises persons who believe they may be victims of a crime using these types of tactics, should retain all information regarding the incident (e.g., usernames, email addresses, websites or names of platforms used for communication, photos, videos, etc.) and immediately report it to:

FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov

FBI Honolulu Field Office [808-566-4300 or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324)]

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-THE LOST or www.cybertipline.org

