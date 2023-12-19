3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were injured in a head-on crash in Ewa Beach on Monday, officials said.

The crash happened near Iroquois Road and Keaunui Drive around 12:35 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Iroquois Road when she drifted to the right, striking the right curb, then “overcorrected” and veered left into the westbound lane.

As a result, she collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Both drivers needed to be extricated from their respective vehicles, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 27-year-old woman was critically injured, while a 19-year-old woman was in serious condition and 45-year-old man in good condition.

HPD said it appears that all involved occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and the roadway was wet due to rain in the area.

At this time speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors of this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

