HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

26 new EMTs hit the streets, significantly lowering number of vacancies in decades

One day after multiple, Honolulu EMS units were shut down due to holiday staffing shortages 26-new Emergency Medical Technicians are hitting the streets.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after multiple Honolulu EMS units were shut down due to holiday staffing shortages, 26 new emergency medical technicians are hitting the streets.

The addition will bring the number of vacancies down to seven — the lowest in decades.

Thirty-seven recruits started the Fourth EMT Academy six months ago. 11 of them either left or didn’t pass.

From CPR to delivering a baby, emergency medical technicians need to be ready to respond to any call for help.

That includes learning how to drive the rigs. It’s the first and probably the hardest part for many of the recruits.

Brycen Go, 21, was in the junior paramedic program in high school. “At that point was when, I really wanted to do it. Like I knew for sure that this is what I wanted to do,” he said.

Micheal Bunting was a lifeguard and a reserve firefighter in California before coming to Hawaii to be closer to family.

Kiana Eldridge, 32, has been here before. She made it through part of the academy last year, before getting injured.

“I tore my ACL,” said Eldridge. “I was the one who stepped off the ambulance... my knee sublexated... caused my ACL to tear.”

Surgery and months of rehab, and she’s back to finish the academy.

“At that time I was completely devastated but now at this point now in time I can see the blessing,” Eldridge said.

Recruits went through six, intense months of training, daily work, plus after-hours studying for the weekly tests and exams. By the halfway mark, several didn’t make it through, others chose to leave.

“This job isn’t for everyone and that’s understandable,” Eldridge said.

The final section of the academy and the last step before graduation is field training. Each recruit is the third man on a rig, responding to actual 911 calls.

Thirty-seven recruits started but only 26 completed the program and are now ready to respond to some of the 9,000 monthly EMS calls for help.

The graduates bring the total number of EMTs in Honolulu to 90 — The highest it’s been in years.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store
EMS / File Image
3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
A third of Honolulu EMS ambulances taken out of commission Sunday morning due to temporary...
Honolulu EMS staffing shortage leaves a third of Oahu’s ambulance rigs out of service for 12-hour period
File photo of high surf at Sandy Beach on Oahu.
High surf warning issued for east-facing shores statewide as brief winter swell passes

Latest News

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree cruelty to animals case after a horse was shot with...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 19, 2023)
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FBI arrests Hilo teen who allegedly created online group promoting child porn, self-harm
On Monday, the county announced at a public meeting in Lahaina that they’re looking for...
US Army Corps of Engineers to start moving Lahaina debris to Olowalu in January
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and breezy trades the next several days