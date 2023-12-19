26 new EMTs hit the streets, significantly lowering number of vacancies in decades

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after multiple Honolulu EMS units were shut down due to holiday staffing shortages, 26 new emergency medical technicians are hitting the streets.

The addition will bring the number of vacancies down to seven — the lowest in decades.

Thirty-seven recruits started the Fourth EMT Academy six months ago. 11 of them either left or didn’t pass.

From CPR to delivering a baby, emergency medical technicians need to be ready to respond to any call for help.

That includes learning how to drive the rigs. It’s the first and probably the hardest part for many of the recruits.

Brycen Go, 21, was in the junior paramedic program in high school. “At that point was when, I really wanted to do it. Like I knew for sure that this is what I wanted to do,” he said.

Micheal Bunting was a lifeguard and a reserve firefighter in California before coming to Hawaii to be closer to family.

Kiana Eldridge, 32, has been here before. She made it through part of the academy last year, before getting injured.

“I tore my ACL,” said Eldridge. “I was the one who stepped off the ambulance... my knee sublexated... caused my ACL to tear.”

Surgery and months of rehab, and she’s back to finish the academy.

“At that time I was completely devastated but now at this point now in time I can see the blessing,” Eldridge said.

Recruits went through six, intense months of training, daily work, plus after-hours studying for the weekly tests and exams. By the halfway mark, several didn’t make it through, others chose to leave.

“This job isn’t for everyone and that’s understandable,” Eldridge said.

The final section of the academy and the last step before graduation is field training. Each recruit is the third man on a rig, responding to actual 911 calls.

Thirty-seven recruits started but only 26 completed the program and are now ready to respond to some of the 9,000 monthly EMS calls for help.

The graduates bring the total number of EMTs in Honolulu to 90 — The highest it’s been in years.

