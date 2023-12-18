‘We felt it was the right time’: Molokai Farmers set to move to 11-man football in 2024

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big move is planned for the Friendly Isle’s only football team.

Molokai High School was one of the original members of the Maui Interscholastic League’s 8-man football division back in 2010, but in 2024 the Farmers will be joining the 11-man ranks.

Molokai declared their intention to move to the MIL 11-man league next fall in an athletic directors meeting last week — making them the sixth team in the league.

The Farmers been testing the waters for the last few years. Just last season, they hosted their first 11-man game on island in 6 decades against Waialua and flew to Oahu to take on Pac-Five.

“The boys proved themselves and that they could compete at that level,” Molokai head football coach Mike Kahale told Hawaii News Now. “So, you know, we just felt like it was right timing and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

This will now give Molokai the chance at the post season, although they’ve won the last seven 8-man titles, their season ended there. HHSAA rules state that at least three leagues need to compete in a sport to have a state championship.

“Every other sport at Molokai High School gets to compete for a state championship if they qualify, we’ve never had that opportunity.”

It won’t be an easy path, Molokai will play in the MIL Division II, joining Kamehameha Maui and King Kekaulike. The two programs combined have made the state championship the last three years.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a tremendous challenge, but a great opportunity for our coaching staff and our kids to go out there and compete.”

However, the team says they’re ready.

The players will need to get adjusted to the 11-man game full time.

Besides the obvious three missing players on the field, 8-man plays on a shorter field, but soon to be senior Kinohi Kaupu says that their two competitive games against the Bulldogs and Wolf pack showed the potential noise this squad can make next season.

“Yeah, we got pushed harder,” Kaupu said. “Molokai is here and were just trying to prove a point.”

The MIL will further discuss scheduling and travel after adding Molokai for the 2024 season.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.