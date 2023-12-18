Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50 year-old man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a dog in Wahiawa on Saturday.

It happened at about 2 p.m. on Homohana Road.

HPD said a 73-year-old man was also hit in the foot by pellets from that shotgun blast.

A neighbor we spoke with said the violence caught her off guard.

“It’s concerning, it’s a quiet neighborhood usually,” said Wahiawa resident Susie Ramirez. “Everybody’s very friendly, everybody knows each other and looks out for each other, I walk my dog everyday and the neighbors are just really friendly.”

It is still unclear who the dog belonged to.

The suspect has not yet been charged but he faces reckless endangering and cruelty to animals.

This story will be updated.

