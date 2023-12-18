Search underway for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Oahu grocery store
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area last month.
According to CrimeStopppers, it happened on Nov. 20 around 9:50 a.m. at the Times Supermarket in Liliha.
A female reported the suspect sexually assaulted her while she was walking out of the store.
The suspect is wanted for fourth-degree sexual assault.
Anyone with further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
