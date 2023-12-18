HI Now Daily
Man, 24, arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing in Haleiwa

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HALEIWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Haleiwa that happened over the weekend.

Authorities had arrested David Leututu on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man multiple times at a party around midnight.

Leututu faces an attempted murder charge.

HPD said the victim brought himself to the hospital and told told police he was stabbed after drinking at a party in the Waialua or Haleiwa area. His condition was not immediately known.

A 48-year-old woman was also arrested Sunday in connection to the stabbing. She faces a charge of hindering prosecution.

The cause of the stabbing remains unclear.

Both suspects remain in custody pending investigation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

