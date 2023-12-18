HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

In the Kitchen with Waimanalo mompreneur of Aloha Spirit Bakes

Waimanalo small business Aloha Spirit Bakes makes paiai and tres leches cupcakes, lilikoi bars and parfaits.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimanalo mompreneur Tennille Leomana Kanahele shares aloha by making custom cupcakes and sweet treats in her small business Aloha Spirit Bakes.

Kanahele started baking in her 20s with her grandmother and established her hobby baking business as Goodielicious Treats in 2015. It took off during the pandemic through support from friends and family and word of mouth.

Kanahele joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about her entrepreneurial journey and showcased her famous paiai cream cupcakes and paiai parfaits topped with kulolo. Paiai is hand-pounded ground kalo (taro) without water, and kulolo is made of ground kalo, sugar, and coconut milk.

Ingredients come from her family’s farm, which also hosts a monthly makeke.

Aloha Spirit Bakes offers dozens of flavors made to order, such as salted caramel tres leches, strawberry guava tres leches and chocolate fudge tres leches, and parfaits in flavors like fudge brownie and bananas fosters.

She also showed her signature buttery ilikoi bars and Grandma’s “CRACKerzz,” made of club crackers with a salty, sweet topping and lots of butter.

Kanahele is self taught and credits her faith with giving her the gift of baking and bringing joy to others. With a famous father -- Dennis “Bumpy” Kanahele, leader of Hawaii’s sovereignty movement -- she said being an entrepreneur has helped her forge her own path.

Waimanalo small business Aloha Spirit Bakes makes paiai and tres leches cupcakes, lilikoi bars and parfaits.

For more information, follow Aloha Spirit Bakes on Instagram or order online at: alohaspiritbakes.myshopify.com.

You can also find her and other local small business vendors at the monthly makeke at Puuhonua o Waimanalo, 41-1300 Waikupanaha Street.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We will get blamed’: Houseless community on Oahu’s North Shore pushes back against complaints...
Trashy situation on secluded beaches triggers blame game — and pledge of more patrols
Invasive haole koa trees and overgrown guinea grass were removed to make way for ulu trees and...
Small project to plant fruit trees along highway seen as big step toward sustainability
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Hawaii Island police: Woman struck in head with bat during altercation, 3 others stabbed
To get a better sense of Maui's damage and how to rebuild, emergency officials are now...
‘Evolving’ 3D map of Lahaina’s devastation expected to play key role in recovery

Latest News

Lacy Deniz has your latest entertainment news from mini docs, box office films and singing.
Entertainment News: The life of Willie Nelson, box office stats, The Voice finale
Southwest has become a big player in the Hawaii market. But what are its plans for the new...
Southwest COO discusses plans for Hawaii market, record settlement following 2022 holiday fiasco
Matt Pollard from Bank of Hawaii shares the pros and cons to the "buy now, pay later" option...
Smart Money Monday: Is the 'buy now, pay later' option actually good for you?
A high surf warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday statewide for all east facing shores.
Public advised to stay vigilant as large winter swell peaks, bringing dangerous surf to east shores