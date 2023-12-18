In the Kitchen with Waimanalo mompreneur of Aloha Spirit Bakes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimanalo mompreneur Tennille Leomana Kanahele shares aloha by making custom cupcakes and sweet treats in her small business Aloha Spirit Bakes.

Kanahele started baking in her 20s with her grandmother and established her hobby baking business as Goodielicious Treats in 2015. It took off during the pandemic through support from friends and family and word of mouth.

Kanahele joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about her entrepreneurial journey and showcased her famous paiai cream cupcakes and paiai parfaits topped with kulolo. Paiai is hand-pounded ground kalo (taro) without water, and kulolo is made of ground kalo, sugar, and coconut milk.

Ingredients come from her family’s farm, which also hosts a monthly makeke.

Aloha Spirit Bakes offers dozens of flavors made to order, such as salted caramel tres leches, strawberry guava tres leches and chocolate fudge tres leches, and parfaits in flavors like fudge brownie and bananas fosters.

She also showed her signature buttery ilikoi bars and Grandma’s “CRACKerzz,” made of club crackers with a salty, sweet topping and lots of butter.

Kanahele is self taught and credits her faith with giving her the gift of baking and bringing joy to others. With a famous father -- Dennis “Bumpy” Kanahele, leader of Hawaii’s sovereignty movement -- she said being an entrepreneur has helped her forge her own path.

For more information, follow Aloha Spirit Bakes on Instagram or order online at: alohaspiritbakes.myshopify.com.

You can also find her and other local small business vendors at the monthly makeke at Puuhonua o Waimanalo, 41-1300 Waikupanaha Street.

