HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD: Horse euthanized after being shot with arrow

HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a first-degree cruelty to animals case after a horse was shot with an arrow and had to be euthanized.

The horse was discovered over the weekend at a farm lot in Mokuleia.

”Due to the severity of the injury, the horse was subsequently euthanized,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We will get blamed’: Houseless community on Oahu’s North Shore pushes back against complaints...
Trashy situation on secluded beaches triggers blame game — and pledge of more patrols
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Hawaii Island police: Woman struck in head with bat during altercation, 3 others stabbed
Invasive haole koa trees and overgrown guinea grass were removed to make way for ulu trees and...
Small project to plant fruit trees along highway seen as big step toward sustainability
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
To get a better sense of Maui's damage and how to rebuild, emergency officials are now...
‘Evolving’ 3D map of Lahaina’s devastation expected to play key role in recovery

Latest News

A third of Honolulu EMS ambulances taken out of commission Sunday morning due to temporary...
EMS staffing shortage leaves a third of Oahu’s ambulance rigs out of service for 12-hour period
File photo of high surf at Sandy Beach on Oahu.
High surf warning issued for east-facing shores statewide as brief winter swell passes
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man, 24, arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing in Haleiwa