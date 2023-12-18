HPD: Horse euthanized after being shot with arrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a first-degree cruelty to animals case after a horse was shot with an arrow and had to be euthanized.

The horse was discovered over the weekend at a farm lot in Mokuleia.

”Due to the severity of the injury, the horse was subsequently euthanized,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

