‘He brought humor to the legislature’: Community leaders remember Whitney Anderson

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and community members celebrated the life of Whitney Anderson Sunday morning in Kaneohe.

Anderson served in the Hawaii State Legislature for two decades and was the former state Senate minority leader.

“He was a person everybody says to me, that was very, very warm but also he brought humor to the legislature when sometimes we got so intense as far as the issues per se, he brought laughter to the statehouse,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Calvin Say.

Anderson died last month at his Waimanalo home.

He was 91-years-old.

