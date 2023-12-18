FIRST ALERT: High surf warning issued for east-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued until 6 p.m. Monday for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii as a brief but large north-northeast swell moves through the islands.

The large long-period swell will cause waves to peak early Monday morning at 14 to 18 feet before declining into the afternoon.

Surf is expected to dip below warning levels by Monday evening, but could likely remain at high surf advisory levels.

Waves are expected to sweep across beaches (such as Makapuu on Oahu) and coastal benches, and could impact coastal infrastructure, including homes and roadways.

Large breaking waves and strong currents can also affect harbor entrances and channels.

The National Weather Service is cautioning people to stay away from the affected shorelines and to be prepared for possible road closures.

