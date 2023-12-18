HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Wet and locally windy weather to dominate the coming work week

Wetter and windier conditions will prevail for much of the coming work week.
Wetter and windier conditions will prevail for much of the coming work week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some changes are ahead in the coming week, with strengthening trade winds and thickening high clouds through Tuesday. Trade wind showers will also increase during this time.

First Alert: Cloudy, wet and breezy trade wind weather is expected late Tuesday through Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves over the area. Strongest winds will likely be late Tuesday into Wednesday. Trade wind showers should decrease Friday as the disturbance leaves, with more typical trade wind conditions and more sunshine for the Christmas holiday weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, we have a First Alert for a large north-northeast swell that at its peak will bring high surf warning level waves to east shores and advisory level waves for north shores Monday into Tuesday. For now, a high surf advisory is in effect for east-facing shores through 6 p.m. Monday, but expect that to be upgraded to a warning at that time.

Surf along north and west shores will remain elevated through Wednesday as medium- to long-period swell energy moves in. Another larger northeast swell will bring waves near high surf advisory levels again Thursday and Friday. South shore waves will see a small boost into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
A new federal report shows the number of homeless people in the U.S. jumped 12 percent over...
Federal report: Hawaii has nation’s highest rates of chronic homelessness, youth without shelter
To get a better sense of Maui's damage and how to rebuild, emergency officials are now...
‘Evolving’ 3D map of Lahaina’s devastation expected to play key role in recovery
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu
‘We will get blamed’: Houseless community on Oahu’s North Shore pushes back against complaints...
Trashy situation on secluded beaches triggers blame game — and pledge of more patrols

Latest News

A wet and breezy trade wind pattern will dominate the coming week.
Slightly warmer and wetter weather soon
A wet and breezy trade wind pattern will dominate the coming week.
Forecast: Keep the jacket handy! Breezes to ease, but cool conditions continue
Cool, stable and breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue to gradually ease into Sunday,...
First Alert Forecast: Winds will ease over the weekend, but most spots will remain dry
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and cool conditions are expected throughout the weekend.