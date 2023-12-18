First Alert Forecast: Wet and locally windy weather to dominate the coming work week

Some changes are ahead in the coming week, with strengthening trade winds and thickening high clouds through Tuesday. Trade wind showers will also increase during this time.

First Alert: Cloudy, wet and breezy trade wind weather is expected late Tuesday through Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves over the area. Strongest winds will likely be late Tuesday into Wednesday. Trade wind showers should decrease Friday as the disturbance leaves, with more typical trade wind conditions and more sunshine for the Christmas holiday weekend.

In surf, we have a First Alert for a large north-northeast swell that at its peak will bring high surf warning level waves to east shores and advisory level waves for north shores Monday into Tuesday. For now, a high surf advisory is in effect for east-facing shores through 6 p.m. Monday, but expect that to be upgraded to a warning at that time.

Surf along north and west shores will remain elevated through Wednesday as medium- to long-period swell energy moves in. Another larger northeast swell will bring waves near high surf advisory levels again Thursday and Friday. South shore waves will see a small boost into Tuesday.

