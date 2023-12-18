Filipino Christmas tradition in Hawaii: Buying and making parol star lanterns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many Filipino homes hang a star-shaped decoration for Christmas called a “parol”, from simple ones made of paper to elaborate modern ones with bright blinking lights.

Popular in the Philippines, the tradition continues in Hawaii, with Seafood City in Waipahu one of the places you can find them.

Seafood City isn’t just a grocery store -- it’s a hub for the Filipino community in Hawaii. And it doesn’t just sell seafood -- the California-based Filipino supermarket chain imports every kind of product you can imagine from the Philippines, from packaged food to traditional attire made of pineapple fiber to the festive lanterns.

“They’re all handmade. They’re no machine who can do it,” said Via Van Bokhoven, marketing associate for Seafood City.

Brightly colored parols in all shapes and patterns are imported from the Philippines, including some of the most famous parol makers in the Pampanga region, with factories that design modern lanterns made of translucent capiz sea shells that are painted and welded together in a frame, and filled with bulbs or LED lights.

Traditional lanterns are made of bamboo and Japanese paper, lit with candles or lamps.

“The Japanese they’re known for the lantern festival. So we use their paper and call it the ‘Papel de Japon.’ And of course it symbolizes also the birth of Jesus Christ. And it also symbolizes the three wise men, which they call the three kings, they follow the stars, the light of the star who cope over the darkness of the night,” Van Bokhoven said.

Parols are used in religious evening processions leading up to Christmas and serve as a guiding light for families during the holidays and into the new year.

“You can find the parol outside and inside hanging. It means the house is welcoming the the spirit of Christmas,” Van Bokhoven said. “Starting September, you can buy already the parol and you can hang it already to your house.”

“Not only for Filipino, every ethnicity or every nationality also buys the parol here in Seafood City,” she added.

The lanterns are handmade and imported so they arn’t cheap -- prices range between $200-$300.

But for many Filipinos in Hawaii -- it’s a tradition worth preserving.

That’s why civic groups like the Filipino Association of University Women (FAUW) host parol making workshops to share the tradition.

Cecille Yasay and Bey Aquino Lontoc of FAUW joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to show how a traditional parol is made out of bamboo sticks and cellophane or recycled paper.

The lanterns are a key holiday tradition.

They hosted a workshop at the Honolulu Museum of Art on Sunday as part of BOH Family Sunday.

