EMS staffing shortage leaves one-third of Oahu’s rigs out of service for 12-hour period

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A temporary staffing shortage at Honolulu Emergency Medical Services had left one-third of its rigs out of service for a 12-hour period, officials confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Sunday.

EMS said 7 of its 21 units sat idle from midnight until noon Sunday.

Officials said reasons include a combination of approved holiday vacation leave, maternity leave and illness.

In an emergency, every minute counts but on Sunday EMS was stretched thin.

Data from EMS show Central and West Oahu were hit especially hard. Areas like Waipahu, Wahiawa and Ewa that usually have five active ambulances for the region, only had two.

“Having a unit close on the west side of the island can actually affect the call volume for an ambulance on the windward side of the island because everyone will have to start moving to the busy side,” said a paramedic, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It’s not the first time EMS has seen a significant portion of their ambulance fleet idle due to staffing shortages.

Around the same time last year, 14 out of 22 ambulances went unstaffed over two 12-hour shifts. Both instances on a Sunday, right before the holidays.

Despite a similar scenario, some paramedics say the department is actively working to address staffing issues and there’s been significant improvement with it over the past six months.

Councilmember Augie Tulba who represents portions of Ewa Beach and Waipahu says when he heard the news, he immediately called the director of Honolulu EMS.

”I just wanted to make sure this challenge that we had wasn’t going to impact the community,” Tulba explained. “That in case there was an emergency, our aunties and uncles, friends, would be taken care of.”

Tulba says he was assured that those communities would get the service needed.

In a statement, EMS said: This is fortunately rare and the whole purpose of our aggressive hiring strategy is to prevent this in the future. Our mutual aid agreements with AMR ambulance and the Federal Fire Department mitigated the effects of our closures and we appreciate their help.

