HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a parking lot on South Circle Drive.
By Lindsey Grewe and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several people were crushed when a driver tipped their car over while doing donuts Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to a strip mall at the corner of South Circle and Monterey just after 10:15 p.m. for reports of a car rollover.

After arriving to the parking lot, police found a banged up vehicle and five people with life-threatening injuries.

Based on the investigation, officers say the group met at the shopping center specifically to do donuts in the parking lot. They all piled into one car, and as the driver circled the lot, the five passengers dangled out of the windows.

At some point, the driver lost control of the car and “the vehicle rolled over and onto the individuals who were hanging out the windows,” police said.

The passengers were all rushed to the hospital, while the driver, who did not sustain serious injuries, was arrested for reckless driving.

KKTV reports the driver was identified as Marisol Wentling, and jail records indicate she remains in custody as of Sunday.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
A new federal report shows the number of homeless people in the U.S. jumped 12 percent over...
Federal report: Hawaii has nation’s highest rates of chronic homelessness, youth without shelter
To get a better sense of Maui's damage and how to rebuild, emergency officials are now...
‘Evolving’ 3D map of Lahaina’s devastation expected to play key role in recovery
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu
‘We will get blamed’: Houseless community on Oahu’s North Shore pushes back against complaints...
Trashy situation on secluded beaches triggers blame game — and pledge of more patrols

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
They're sold at a grocery store in Waipahu that is so much more.
Festive lanterns are symbols of Christmas in the Philippines
‘He brought humor to the legislature’: Community leaders remember Whitney Anderson
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza