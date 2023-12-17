UH's Amber Igiede continues to rack up National accolades

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii middle Blocker Amber Igiede’s time in Manoa might have come to an end, however she’s still adding to an already stacked resumewith another All-American award.

Igiede earned AVCA third team All-America honors earlier this week.

This is the second year in a row the Louisiana native was named to this postseason team.

She’s just the 18th Rainbow Wahine to earn multiple AVCA All-American awards and she hopes to continue her volleyball career beyond Manoa.

Igiede was picked in the first round of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft by the Omaha Supernovas.

“My gosh, I’m like super grateful, I was so excited when I heard the news,” Igiede said. “I’ve always told people before, like, it’s really a reflection of our team, especially when a middle gets an award because I feel like it really takes a village for a middle to to produce like you need the great pass, you need a great set and that it’s in our hands and I think it really takes teamwork.”

Although being drafted to the PVF, Igiede is still weighing her options for her professional career.

