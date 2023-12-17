HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH's Amber Igiede continues to rack up National accolades

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii middle Blocker Amber Igiede’s time in Manoa might have come to an end, however she’s still adding to an already stacked resumewith another All-American award.

Igiede earned AVCA third team All-America honors earlier this week.

This is the second year in a row the Louisiana native was named to this postseason team.

She’s just the 18th Rainbow Wahine to earn multiple AVCA All-American awards and she hopes to continue her volleyball career beyond Manoa.

Igiede was picked in the first round of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft by the Omaha Supernovas.

“My gosh, I’m like super grateful, I was so excited when I heard the news,” Igiede said. “I’ve always told people before, like, it’s really a reflection of our team, especially when a middle gets an award because I feel like it really takes a village for a middle to to produce like you need the great pass, you need a great set and that it’s in our hands and I think it really takes teamwork.”

Although being drafted to the PVF, Igiede is still weighing her options for her professional career.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Hawaiian leaders and groups gather to oppose deep sea mining.
Native Hawaiian leaders take a stand against the world’s ‘next gold rush’
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu
Gov. Josh Green on Friday will give an update on recovery efforts on Maui, marking four months...
Governor says he’ll issue Maui vacation rental moratorium in January if housing needs aren’t met
A new federal report shows the number of homeless people in the U.S. jumped 12 percent over...
Federal report: Hawaii has nation’s highest rates of chronic homelessness, youth without shelter

Latest News

‘Talent in Hawaii is growing’: Keiki learn from softball’s best in joint clinic
set to rep the Raiders and Hawaii at the NFL Flag Championships.
"I'm just really happy I'm a part of this.": Hawaii girls team heads to NFL Flag Championships
set to rep the Raiders and Hawaii at the NFL Flag Championships.
‘Just so proud’: Hawaii girls team heads to NFL Flag Championships
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ unpacks plans for the new Aloha Stadium