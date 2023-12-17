HI Now Daily
Trashy situation on secluded beaches triggers blame game — and pledge of more patrols

Homeless in the area, though, say they're not to blame.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beach known for its scenic views and isolation is being brought into the spotlight — over trash.

While some are blaming homeless in the area, others say that may not be the whole story.

Some believe it’s the people living unsheltered at the beach who are the main culprits, but homeless outreach workers paint a different picture.

Those workers say Mokuleia’s unsheltered population instead hold weekly clean-ups along the beach, collecting whatever trash they find and putting it into one big pile along Farrington Highway for pick-up by trash services.

“They just automatically think all houseless people are the same. Trashy,” said a woman who goes by “Tita” and organizes the clean ups with the roughly 20 others who live by the beach.

“We will get blamed. and I don’t want that.”

Tita says much of the trash is from people who come to party and drink, something even residents acknowledge does happen.

“Tons of people. Friday night, Saturday nights. You will have 300 cars there. No way they are leaving the beach squeaky clean,” said Tyler Manuel, who has lived in the area for five years.

A section of beach belongs to the U.S. Army, which told HNN in a statement:

“he Army here routinely conducts patrols with Military Police to these parcels and issues citations as necessary to clearly communicate to anyone trespassing that they are violating local or military rules and regulations. We also plan and execute joint routine inspections with the State DOT, HPD and the former Achieve Zero to mitigate the situation.”

Other parts of the beach belong to the city or state.

HPD says ATV officers have been responding to community complaints and is working with the Army on possible solutions. The Army says it’s planning to increase patrols.

