‘Talent in Hawaii is growing’: Keiki learn from softball’s best in joint clinic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heather Tarr coaches some of the best softball players in the world, but this weekend she’s in the islands, shaping the next generation of players.

Tarr’s an assistant coach for Team USA, with her latest appearance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo — where the red, white, and blue took home silver.

Tarr’s resume goes much deeper, she’s the current head softball coach for the University of Washington and is now the winningest coach in Huskies history.

“Just continue to inspire them that they can think really big, that’s all we want to do,” said Tarr.

The camp started in 2009, when Tarr approached Chaminade about creating a joint clinic.

“I think the talent in Hawaii is growing and I think several athletes that have left the island have left their mark and have been huge inspirations,” said Tarr.

Former Washington player Victoria Hayward added: “There’s a lot of joy in the fundamentals of our game and when we can make it really fun and really enjoyable it makes people fall in love with the game.”

Over the years, some of Hawaii’s greats have attended the clinic including the NCAA’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo.

“I played with her on Team USA this past summer, so I’ve only played against her before that so getting to know her better she’s just such a great human and such a great softball player and I feel like we have some little munchkins here that are gonna grow up and be just like her,” said former Washington player, Sis Bates.

As for the kids, they say it’s not everyday they can run with the big dogs.

“It makes me feel happy that they came out here to help us learn more about their sport,” said 10-year-old Reona Takamori. “I think I would like to play softball in college.”

Eleven-year-old Ari Yamagata added: “I’m kind of like scared a little bit, but really excited to get better.”

