Small project to plant fruit trees along highway seen as big step toward sustainability

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three months of planning and prepping, a Windward Oahu highway is now lined with fruit trees for the first time.

Invasive haole koa trees and overgrown guinea grass were removed to make way for ulu and mountain apple trees.

State Sen. Brenton Awa says the focus is paving the way toward sustainable agriculture.

“We’re gonna feed people but the goal with this is to be the seed,” said Awa.

The state senator said it was the state Department of Transportation who gave the green light.

“They saw how much community was involved in this and they started helping,” said Awa.

Awa said it will be between three to five years before the trees begin to bear fruit.

They’ve put out totes that can hold up to 275 gallons of water to nourish the trees. The totes are also covered with art created by the elementary students.

“Hopefully, we get fruit one day and we can come back and enjoy the fruits of our labor,” said Alfred Molina, of Kahuku.

Molina was among the dozens of volunteers who helped plant 70 trees Saturday morning.

“We got to be self sufficient,” said Molina. “We got to be able to plant our own crops and eat our own food and, you know, be our own people again.”

Awa said the trees and equipment to make it all happen were donated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.