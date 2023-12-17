HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Small project to plant fruit trees along highway seen as big step toward sustainability

Invasive haole koa trees and overgrown guinea grass were removed to make way for ulu trees and...
Invasive haole koa trees and overgrown guinea grass were removed to make way for ulu trees and mountain apple trees.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three months of planning and prepping, a Windward Oahu highway is now lined with fruit trees for the first time.

Invasive haole koa trees and overgrown guinea grass were removed to make way for ulu and mountain apple trees.

State Sen. Brenton Awa says the focus is paving the way toward sustainable agriculture.

“We’re gonna feed people but the goal with this is to be the seed,” said Awa.

The state senator said it was the state Department of Transportation who gave the green light.

“They saw how much community was involved in this and they started helping,” said Awa.

Awa said it will be between three to five years before the trees begin to bear fruit.

They’ve put out totes that can hold up to 275 gallons of water to nourish the trees. The totes are also covered with art created by the elementary students.

“Hopefully, we get fruit one day and we can come back and enjoy the fruits of our labor,” said Alfred Molina, of Kahuku.

Molina was among the dozens of volunteers who helped plant 70 trees Saturday morning.

“We got to be self sufficient,” said Molina. “We got to be able to plant our own crops and eat our own food and, you know, be our own people again.”

Awa said the trees and equipment to make it all happen were donated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Hawaiian leaders and groups gather to oppose deep sea mining.
Native Hawaiian leaders take a stand against the world’s ‘next gold rush’
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu
A new federal report shows the number of homeless people in the U.S. jumped 12 percent over...
Federal report: Hawaii has nation’s highest rates of chronic homelessness, youth without shelter
Gov. Josh Green on Friday will give an update on recovery efforts on Maui, marking four months...
Governor says he’ll issue Maui vacation rental moratorium in January if housing needs aren’t met

Latest News

Waikele Christmas lights on Anapau Place
PHOTOS: People are spreading holiday cheer with their next level decorations. Share yours!
‘We will get blamed’: Houseless community on Oahu’s North Shore pushes back against complaints...
Trashy situation on secluded beaches triggers blame game — and pledge of more patrols
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
Heather Tarr coaches some of the best softball players in the world, but this weekend she’s in...
‘Talent in Hawaii is growing’: Keiki learn from softball’s best in joint clinic
Millions of volunteers nationwide participate in the special commemoration.
Volunteers gather at Punchbowl cemetery for Wreaths Across America