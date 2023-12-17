HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hospital gifts parents of babies born on Taylor Swift’s birthday with friendship bracelets

Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania gave parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets. (Credit: Tower Health/Reading Hospital)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST READING, Penn. (Gray News) - A hospital celebrated Taylor Swift’s birthday by giving parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets.

Eleven babies were born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.
Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.(Tower Health/Reading Hospital)

About 60 bracelets were shared with families in the hospital’s maternity ward.

President and CEO of Reading Hospital Charles Barbera says it was a “fun moment to provide families with a keepsake for their baby books.”

“The ERAS-style friendship bracelets were such a fun way to celebrate the shared birthdays between Taylor Swift and our babies. While I obviously don’t know Taylor personally, I would hope she’d approve of the way we honored her legacy, and mutual birthday with our newborns,” Obstetrics Section Chief Dr. K. Ashley Brandt said.

Parents of babies born at Reading Hospital on Dec. 13 were given friendship bracelets.
Parents of babies born at Reading Hospital on Dec. 13 were given friendship bracelets.(Tower Health/Reading Hospital)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
A new federal report shows the number of homeless people in the U.S. jumped 12 percent over...
Federal report: Hawaii has nation’s highest rates of chronic homelessness, youth without shelter
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu
To get a better sense of Maui's damage and how to rebuild, emergency officials are now...
‘Evolving’ 3D map of Lahaina’s devastation expected to play key role in recovery
Popular Japanese eatery Tokoname in Kailua is reopening this week after a devastating fire....
Popular Japanese eatery in Kailua set to reopen after suffering losses from neighbor’s fire

Latest News

Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania gave parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets....
Hospital gifts parents of babies born on Taylor Swift's birthday with friendship bracelets
Ask Ashlee: Black Women Cultivating Change panel discussion on financial wellness
Ask Ashlee: Black Women Cultivating Change panel discussion on financial wellness
Cool, stable and locally breezy tradewind weather is expected for Sunday with windward and...
First Alert Forecast: Cool, breezy conditions to continue into workweek
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct