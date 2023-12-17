HI Now Daily
Hawaii Island police: Woman struck in head with bat during altercation, 3 others stabbed

Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:36 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police detectives are investigating an altercation in Hilo on Friday afternoon that sent four people to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Rainbow Drive about 2 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old woman unconscious, reportedly struck in the head with a bat. A witness said the woman was struck by a man in a pick-up truck.

A male victim said he was stabbed in the leg as he attempted to help the woman.

That victim said he also used a knife to defend himself. Officers subsequently responded to the Hilo Medical Center, where two men had sought treatment for stab wounds.

The initial male and female victims were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital. The two men who sought treatment for stab wounds remain hospitalized.

As of this time, there have been no arrests as detectives continue this investigation.

