First Alert Forecast: Cool, breezy conditions to continue into workweek

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cool, stable and locally breezy tradewind weather is expected for Sunday with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.

The Hawaiian Islands will maintain a cool, winter-like feel with a slight increase in shallow showers. Easterly trade winds will strengthen Monday and Tuesday as surface high pressure rebuilds to the north and a more solid windward/mauka regular trade wind trend develops with some thickening high clouds.

WAVES: A large, medium-period northeast swell will support warning level surf for east facing shores and advisory level surf for north facing shores Monday through Tuesday.

A trend toward a more typical tradewind pattern with seas easing is expected through the second half of next week. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up as a long-period northwest swell arrives from a broad system emerging out over the far northwest Pacific early next week.

Seven-day Forecast: Easterly tradewinds will strengthen Monday and Tuesday as surface high pressure rebuilds to the north and a more solid windward/mauka regular tradewind trend develops with some thickening high clouds. Wet and breezy tradewinds are possible by late Tuesday or Wednesday with frequent windward showers periodically spilling over to leeward areas.

