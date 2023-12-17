HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Cool, breezy conditions to continue into workweek

Cool, stable and locally breezy tradewind weather is expected for Sunday with windward and...
Cool, stable and locally breezy tradewind weather is expected for Sunday with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.(Hawaii News Now)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cool, stable and locally breezy tradewind weather is expected for Sunday with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.

The Hawaiian Islands will maintain a cool, winter-like feel with a slight increase in shallow showers. Easterly trade winds will strengthen Monday and Tuesday as surface high pressure rebuilds to the north and a more solid windward/mauka regular trade wind trend develops with some thickening high clouds.

WAVES: A large, medium-period northeast swell will support warning level surf for east facing shores and advisory level surf for north facing shores Monday through Tuesday.

A trend toward a more typical tradewind pattern with seas easing is expected through the second half of next week. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up as a long-period northwest swell arrives from a broad system emerging out over the far northwest Pacific early next week.

Seven-day Forecast: Easterly tradewinds will strengthen Monday and Tuesday as surface high pressure rebuilds to the north and a more solid windward/mauka regular tradewind trend develops with some thickening high clouds. Wet and breezy tradewinds are possible by late Tuesday or Wednesday with frequent windward showers periodically spilling over to leeward areas.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Breezy trade winds through Wednesday with an approaching front on Thursday. Latest swell has...
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and breezy today, but cold front approaching Thursday
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 a.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - December 13, 2023
Cool, stable and breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue to gradually ease into Sunday,...
First Alert Forecast: Winds will ease over the weekend, but most spots will remain dry

Most Read

HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
A new federal report shows the number of homeless people in the U.S. jumped 12 percent over...
Federal report: Hawaii has nation’s highest rates of chronic homelessness, youth without shelter
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu
To get a better sense of Maui's damage and how to rebuild, emergency officials are now...
‘Evolving’ 3D map of Lahaina’s devastation expected to play key role in recovery
Popular Japanese eatery Tokoname in Kailua is reopening this week after a devastating fire....
Popular Japanese eatery in Kailua set to reopen after suffering losses from neighbor’s fire

Latest News

Cool, stable and breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue to gradually ease into Sunday,...
First Alert Forecast: Winds will ease over the weekend, but most spots will remain dry
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and cool conditions are expected throughout the weekend.
HNN Weather File Image
First Alert Forecast: High wind warnings and High surf advisories in effect
High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect around the state.
FIRST ALERT: High wind warning, wind advisories up statewide for strong gusts behind a front