HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect sought after violent attack that left 2 seriously injured
A new federal report shows the number of homeless people in the U.S. jumped 12 percent over...
Federal report: Hawaii has nation’s highest rates of chronic homelessness, youth without shelter
To get a better sense of Maui's damage and how to rebuild, emergency officials are now...
‘Evolving’ 3D map of Lahaina’s devastation expected to play key role in recovery
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu
‘We will get blamed’: Houseless community on Oahu’s North Shore pushes back against complaints...
Trashy situation on secluded beaches triggers blame game — and pledge of more patrols

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
They're sold at a grocery store in Waipahu that is so much more.
Festive lanterns are symbols of Christmas in the Philippines
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast